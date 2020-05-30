Head-To-Head Survey: ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) vs. Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE)

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) and Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.2% of ICU Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Pulse Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of ICU Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.8% of Pulse Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ICU Medical and Pulse Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICU Medical 6.87% 10.45% 8.36% Pulse Biosciences N/A -136.07% -108.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ICU Medical and Pulse Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICU Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00 Pulse Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

ICU Medical currently has a consensus price target of $213.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.95%. Pulse Biosciences has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.42%. Given Pulse Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pulse Biosciences is more favorable than ICU Medical.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ICU Medical and Pulse Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICU Medical $1.27 billion 3.28 $101.04 million $7.36 27.12 Pulse Biosciences N/A N/A -$46.97 million ($2.26) -4.20

ICU Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Pulse Biosciences. Pulse Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ICU Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

ICU Medical has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pulse Biosciences has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ICU Medical beats Pulse Biosciences on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs. It also provides IV therapy and diluents, including sodium chloride, dextrose, balanced electrolyte solutions, lactated ringer's, ringer's, mannitol, sodium chloride/dextrose, and sterile water; and irrigation/urologics, such as sodium chloride irrigation, sterile water irrigation, physiologic solutions, ringer's irrigation, acetic acid irrigation, glycine irrigation, sorbitol-mannitol irrigation, flexible containers, and pour bottle options. In addition, the company offers infusion pumps under the Plum 360 and LifeCare PCA brands; Cogent 2-in-1 and CardioFlo hemodynamic monitoring systems; TDQ and OptiQ cardiac output monitoring catheters; Transpac blood pressure transducers; and SafeSet closed blood sampling and conservation systems. Further, it provides ICU Medical Mednet, an enterprise medication management platform that connects smart pumps to hospital's electronic health records, asset tracking systems, and alarm notification platforms. The company sells its products to acute care hospitals, wholesalers, ambulatory clinics, and alternate site facilities, such as clinics, home health care providers, and long-term care facilities. ICU Medical, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. operates as a clinical stage medical therapy company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications. The company was formerly known as Electroblate, Inc. and changed its name to Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in December 2015. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

