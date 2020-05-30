Hempco Food and Fiber (CVE:HEMP) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.60

Posted by on May 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Media stories about Hempco Food and Fiber (CVE:HEMP) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Hempco Food and Fiber earned a daily sentiment score of 0.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.62 million and a P/E ratio of -5.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.68. Hempco Food and Fiber has a 1-year low of C$0.63 and a 1-year high of C$1.03.

About Hempco Food and Fiber

Hempco Food and Fiber Inc manufactures and sells hemp food products for human and animal consumption in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico/Latin America, and the Asia/Pacific. It offers retail level hemp-based food products, including shelled hemp seed nuts, hemp protein powders, hemp seed oil, and hemp snack bar items, as well as hemp for pets under the PLANETHEMP brand.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Hempco Food and Fiber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hempco Food and Fiber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Kerry J. Mclean Sells 18,000 Shares of Intuit Inc. Stock
Kerry J. Mclean Sells 18,000 Shares of Intuit Inc. Stock
Avis Budget Group Inc. Director Srs Investment Management, Llc Acquires 282,566 Shares
Avis Budget Group Inc. Director Srs Investment Management, Llc Acquires 282,566 Shares
George Vincent West Sells 129,993 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc Stock
George Vincent West Sells 129,993 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc Stock
Venrock Healthcare Capital Par Purchases 700,000 Shares of iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust Stock
Venrock Healthcare Capital Par Purchases 700,000 Shares of iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust Stock
Glen Tullman Sells 170,000 Shares of Livongo Health Stock
Glen Tullman Sells 170,000 Shares of Livongo Health Stock
Insider Selling: Andina Acquisition Corp. III Major Shareholder Sells $10,180,000.00 in Stock
Insider Selling: Andina Acquisition Corp. III Major Shareholder Sells $10,180,000.00 in Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report