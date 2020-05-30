Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Earning Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) has been trending positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Bayerische Motoren Werke earned a news sentiment score of 2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Bayerische Motoren Werke’s analysis:

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke alerts:

Shares of BAMXF opened at $60.05 on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $84.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.60.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAMXF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Friday, May 1st. Redburn Partners raised Bayerische Motoren Werke to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.40.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.