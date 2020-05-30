Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after ValuEngine downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock had previously closed at $11.80, but opened at $12.53. Plantronics shares last traded at $12.47, with a volume of 48,108 shares traded.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Plantronics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Plantronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plantronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics in the 1st quarter valued at $7,042,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics in the 1st quarter valued at $3,928,000. Finally, Siris Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Siris Capital Group LLC now owns 7,102,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,448,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.84. The company has a market capitalization of $583.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.07.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $409.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.29 million. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 47.85% and a positive return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plantronics Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Plantronics Company Profile (NYSE:PLT)

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

