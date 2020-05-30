Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Public Storage’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Public Storage in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.51 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Public Storage’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.54 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.63 EPS.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $716.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.00 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.93% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share.

PSA has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $202.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.41.

PSA opened at $202.74 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $155.37 and a 12-month high of $266.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.84.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 163.3% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 58.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ?Shurgard? brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.