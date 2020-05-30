Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target to C$10.50

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.45% from the company’s current price.

APR.UN has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.15 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.50 to C$9.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

APR.UN stock opened at C$8.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.57. The company has a market capitalization of $331.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.87. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12 month low of C$5.30 and a 12 month high of C$12.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.60.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.