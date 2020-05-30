ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) PT Lowered to C$27.50

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$27.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$23.00 to C$19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$22.50 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock opened at C$20.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.98, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.56. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a twelve month low of C$14.27 and a twelve month high of C$23.07.

In other news, Senior Officer Maria Perrella sold 80,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total value of C$1,284,631.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$764,251.90.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; Sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; Sortimat Workliner tray handling technology; Sortimat Birkman, a feeder technology for sorting, transporting, and separating parts; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; and ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.