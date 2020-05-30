ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) PT Raised to C$24.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$21.50 to C$24.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.94% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$28.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$23.00 to C$19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of ATA stock opened at C$20.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.98, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.56. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52 week low of C$14.27 and a 52 week high of C$23.07.

In other news, Senior Officer Maria Perrella sold 80,305 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total value of C$1,284,631.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,775 shares in the company, valued at C$764,251.90.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; Sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; Sortimat Workliner tray handling technology; Sortimat Birkman, a feeder technology for sorting, transporting, and separating parts; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; and ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system.

