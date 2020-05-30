ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) PT Raised to C$22.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$19.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$28.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$21.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

TSE:ATA opened at C$20.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.56. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a twelve month low of C$14.27 and a twelve month high of C$23.07.

In related news, Senior Officer Maria Perrella sold 80,305 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total transaction of C$1,284,631.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$764,251.90.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; Sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; Sortimat Workliner tray handling technology; Sortimat Birkman, a feeder technology for sorting, transporting, and separating parts; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; and ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.