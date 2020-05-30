Cormark Lowers Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Price Target to C$7.00

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) had its target price dropped by Cormark from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.33% from the company’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS.
CF stock opened at C$5.63 on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 12 month low of C$3.21 and a 12 month high of C$6.00. The firm has a market cap of $604.22 million and a PE ratio of 12.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile
