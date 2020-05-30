Cormark Lowers Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Price Target to C$7.00

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) had its target price dropped by Cormark from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.33% from the company’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

CF stock opened at C$5.63 on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 12 month low of C$3.21 and a 12 month high of C$6.00. The firm has a market cap of $604.22 million and a PE ratio of 12.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, an independent and full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

