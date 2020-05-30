Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Given New $16.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) had its target price cut by research analysts at Scotiabank from $17.00 to $16.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 64.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ACAZF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

ACAZF opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.40. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $14.05.

