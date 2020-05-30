David K. Chao Sells 2,900,000 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director David K. Chao sold 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $183,454,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BILL opened at $69.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.66. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $97.84.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $41.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.02 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 17.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 84.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.70.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

