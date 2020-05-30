Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Canaccord Genuity

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$6.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$8.50. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CMG. Scotiabank cut their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$8.50 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

TSE:CMG opened at C$4.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.76. Computer Modelling Group has a 12-month low of C$3.42 and a 12-month high of C$8.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.89 million and a P/E ratio of 16.67.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to collaborate on the same asset.

