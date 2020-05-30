Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ADRNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.85.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADRNY opened at $24.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average of $24.70. The firm has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.26. Koninklijke Ahold has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $27.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 6,769 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

