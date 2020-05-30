Allied Minds (OTCMKTS:ALLWF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

May 30th, 2020

Allied Minds (OTCMKTS:ALLWF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up and early stage technology investments. It operates primarily in London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles, California; Seattle, California; New York; New York and Washington, DC. Allied Minds plc is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

OTCMKTS:ALLWF opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $0.51. Allied Minds has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $0.87.

About Allied Minds

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

