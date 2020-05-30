Jo Natauri Sells 13,726,411 Shares of Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) Stock

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) Director Jo Natauri sold 13,726,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $218,249,934.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $18.97 on Friday. Avantor Inc has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $19.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion and a PE ratio of -22.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.28.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Avantor Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth about $54,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 32.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Avantor by 3,328.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVTR shares. CSFB lowered their price objective on Avantor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Avantor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Avantor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Avantor from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

