New Mountain Investments Iii, Sells 20,886,424 Shares of Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) Stock

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 20,886,424 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $332,094,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AVTR opened at $18.97 on Friday. Avantor Inc has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $19.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion and a PE ratio of -22.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.28.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Avantor Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 3,328.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Avantor from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Avantor from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Avantor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, CSFB dropped their target price on Avantor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Avantor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.94.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

