New Mountain Investments Iii, Sells 20,886,424 Shares of Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) Stock

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 20,886,424 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $332,094,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
AVTR opened at $18.97 on Friday. Avantor Inc has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $19.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion and a PE ratio of -22.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.28.
Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Avantor Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Avantor from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Avantor from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Avantor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, CSFB dropped their target price on Avantor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Avantor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.94.
About Avantor
Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.
