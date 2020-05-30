Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) to Buy

AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.45% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Agile Property Holdings Limited is engaged in the business of property development and operation, with extensive involvement in property management, commercial property and hotel operation. The company develops property development projects in several key cities of China, specifically in Guangzhou, Zhongshan, Foshan, Heyuan, Huizhou, Shanghai, Nanjing, Chengdu, Xi’an, Chongqing and Hainan. Agile Property Holdings Limited is headquartered in Zhongshan, China. “

AGPYY opened at $55.63 on Thursday. AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR has a 52-week low of $50.04 and a 52-week high of $78.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.41.

AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR Company Profile

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 34.10 million square meters in 53 cities and districts located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, and Kuala Lumpur of Malaysia, as well as South San Francisco of the United States.

