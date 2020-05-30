Canaccord Genuity Lowers Andrew Peller (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Price Target to $19.00

Andrew Peller (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 78.24% from the stock’s previous close.
AEGXF opened at $10.66 on Thursday. Andrew Peller has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $16.51.
About Andrew Peller
