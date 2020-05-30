Canaccord Genuity Lowers Andrew Peller (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Price Target to $19.00

Andrew Peller (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 78.24% from the stock’s previous close.

AEGXF opened at $10.66 on Thursday. Andrew Peller has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $16.51.

Get Andrew Peller alerts:

About Andrew Peller

Aecon Group Inc and its subsidiaries provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Andrew Peller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrew Peller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.