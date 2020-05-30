ADOCIA/S (OTCMKTS:ADOCY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

ADOCIA/S (OTCMKTS:ADOCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Adocia SAS is a biotechnology company which is engaged in the development of insulin therapy. The Company develops a BioChaperone platform used for therapeutic protein delivery in regenerative medicine and chronic disease. Adocia SAS is based in Lyon, France. “

Shares of ADOCIA/S stock opened at $11.44 on Thursday. ADOCIA/S has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $11.44. The firm has a market cap of $79.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.63.

About ADOCIA/S

Adocia SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops formulations of pre-approved therapeutic proteins and peptides for the treatment of diabetes and other metabolic diseases. Its proprietary BioChaperone technological platform is designed and developed based on novel polymers, oligomers, and small molecules to enhance the effectiveness and/or safety of therapeutic proteins.

