UBS Group AG Sells 69,350 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,350 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 288.5% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1,202.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

AEL stock opened at $21.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.76. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $34.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day moving average of $25.00.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $573.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.99 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anant Bhalla acquired 4,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $48,207.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475 shares in the company, valued at $5,619.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 10,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $192,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,137. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. American Equity Investment Life has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

