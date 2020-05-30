UBS Group AG Grows Position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 194.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,187 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.08% of Qurate Retail Inc Series A worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 12,869,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,486,000 after buying an additional 1,021,031 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,461,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,477 shares in the last quarter. Makaira Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 4,998,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,137,000 after purchasing an additional 278,389 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,808,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,535,000 after purchasing an additional 144,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 4,334,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,461,000 after purchasing an additional 397,646 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qurate Retail Inc Series A alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on QRTEA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $8.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.83. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $14.63.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 15.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qurate Retail Inc Series A news, CEO Michael A. George acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $2,720,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,439,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,268,905.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.