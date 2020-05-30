Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 73.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 243,160 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth about $846,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 84,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gentex in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on Gentex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $26.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.14. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.04.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Gentex had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $453.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

