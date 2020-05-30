UBS Group AG Sells 40,351 Shares of Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,351 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Triton International were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRTN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Triton International during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,292,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in Triton International by 449.3% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 194,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,805,000 after buying an additional 158,801 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Triton International by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 328,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,352,000 after buying an additional 95,007 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Triton International by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after buying an additional 89,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Triton International in the fourth quarter worth about $3,278,000. 63.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Triton International news, Director Claude Germain acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.65 per share, for a total transaction of $45,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,610 shares in the company, valued at $942,466.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Ltd Bharti sold 36,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $1,141,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRTN stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. Triton International Ltd has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $40.81. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.47 and a 200 day moving average of $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.04 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 25.06%. Triton International’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Triton International Ltd will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.51%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triton International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Triton International Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

