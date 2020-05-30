Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) Stake Raised by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 3.75% of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRN. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $475,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PRN opened at $67.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.99. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $46.67 and a 52 week high of $74.32.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

