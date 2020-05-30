UBS Group AG Has $2 Million Holdings in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 58.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 149,351 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.10% of Federated Investors worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FII. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Investors during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Federated Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Federated Investors by 286.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Federated Investors by 40.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Federated Investors by 633.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Federated Investors in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Federated Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of Federated Investors stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average is $28.37. Federated Investors Inc has a one year low of $25.68 and a one year high of $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

About Federated Investors

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

