UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 41.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,468 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.19% of Tompkins Financial worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Tompkins Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 169,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Tompkins Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Tompkins Financial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in Tompkins Financial by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 8,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tompkins Financial in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd.

Shares of TMP stock opened at $66.44 on Friday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a one year low of $53.32 and a one year high of $93.66.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $71.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.50 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

