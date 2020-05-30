UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Posted by on May 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 41.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,468 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.19% of Tompkins Financial worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Tompkins Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 169,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Tompkins Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Tompkins Financial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in Tompkins Financial by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 8,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tompkins Financial in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd.

Shares of TMP stock opened at $66.44 on Friday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a one year low of $53.32 and a one year high of $93.66.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $71.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.50 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

UBS Group AG Sells 69,350 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding
UBS Group AG Sells 69,350 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding
UBS Group AG Grows Position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A
UBS Group AG Grows Position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A
Gentex Co. Shares Sold by UBS Group AG
Gentex Co. Shares Sold by UBS Group AG
UBS Group AG Sells 40,351 Shares of Triton International Ltd
UBS Group AG Sells 40,351 Shares of Triton International Ltd
Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Stake Raised by UBS Group AG
Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Stake Raised by UBS Group AG
UBS Group AG Has $2 Million Holdings in Federated Investors Inc
UBS Group AG Has $2 Million Holdings in Federated Investors Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report