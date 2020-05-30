UBS Group AG Purchases 209,828 Shares of Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) by 55.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,828 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.58% of Del Taco Restaurants worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the first quarter worth $42,000. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 337,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 82,890 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 563.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 14,272 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lawrence F. Levy bought 142,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $385,904.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 65,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,003.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eileen A. Aptman bought 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $74,658.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,872.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 185,373 shares of company stock worth $569,377. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

TACO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Del Taco Restaurants from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Del Taco Restaurants from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $235.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average is $6.35. Del Taco Restaurants Inc has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $109.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.64 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 43.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

