UBS Group AG Decreases Stock Position in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 62.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 411,431 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FHN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,237,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of First Horizon National by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 9,329,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,551 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon National by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,385,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,669 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of First Horizon National by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,605,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,941,000 after acquiring an additional 915,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon National by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,446,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,948,000 after acquiring an additional 914,741 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

In other First Horizon National news, Director Scott M. Niswonger purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $908,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 821,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,158.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wendy P. Davidson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $28,530.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,138.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on First Horizon National from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird raised First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of First Horizon National in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered First Horizon National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.91.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $9.35 on Friday. First Horizon National Corp has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.58.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). First Horizon National had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $477.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that First Horizon National Corp will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.