UBS Group AG Acquires 67,742 Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 67.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,742 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.42% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 858,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,949,000 after acquiring an additional 30,870 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 353,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 205,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 11,872 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 21.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 149,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 26,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,879,000. 16.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVN stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $13.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average of $12.52.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.0427 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

