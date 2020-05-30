UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) by 51.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 162,680 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.17% of Global Net Lease worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth $5,830,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 450.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GNL opened at $14.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.00. Global Net Lease Inc has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.56.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Global Net Lease had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $79.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GNL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Aegis dropped their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $21.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

