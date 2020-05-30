Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Stake Raised by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,521 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WD. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter worth about $2,111,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth about $607,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. 78.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD opened at $42.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.36. The company has a quick ratio of 53.98, a current ratio of 53.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $79.74.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $234.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.15 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 20.49%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WD. ValuEngine lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $82.50 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Compass Point lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lowered Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

In other news, Director Alan J. Bowers acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.19 per share, with a total value of $52,190.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,652.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Bowers acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.21 per share, for a total transaction of $52,762.50. Insiders have bought a total of 5,407 shares of company stock worth $230,583 in the last three months. 9.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

