UBS Group AG Acquires 50,179 Shares of 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,179 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIF. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,064,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,106,000 after acquiring an additional 141,273 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 201,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. Latash Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $532,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 24,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000.

In related news, insider James Murchie bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $72,215.00.

NYSE FIF opened at $11.11 on Friday. 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st.

1ST TR ENERGY I/SH Company Profile

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

