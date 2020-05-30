UBS Group AG Sells 4,212 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,212 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $129,857,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $87,640,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 754.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 422,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,750,000 after buying an additional 372,881 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 211.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,408,000 after buying an additional 156,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $128,610,000 after buying an additional 149,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ST opened at $36.79 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $54.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.46 and a 200 day moving average of $43.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $774.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.91.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

