UBS Group AG Sells 78,601 Shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 72.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 78,601 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,758,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 452.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 2,381.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

FIVE opened at $104.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Five Below Inc has a one year low of $47.53 and a one year high of $137.96.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $687.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.20 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Five Below Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.