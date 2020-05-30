Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,268 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,299 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMFG. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the first quarter worth about $63,000. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $5.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.33. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $7.56.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SMFG shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

