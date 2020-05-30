UBS Group AG Sells 42,444 Shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,444 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.15% of Caretrust REIT worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Caretrust REIT in the first quarter valued at $131,631,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Caretrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,943,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Caretrust REIT by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,546,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Caretrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,722,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Caretrust REIT by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,461,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

CTRE opened at $18.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Caretrust REIT Inc has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $25.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.23.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.14). Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $44.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Caretrust REIT Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CTRE shares. TheStreet cut shares of Caretrust REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Caretrust REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Caretrust REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

