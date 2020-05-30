UBS Group AG Buys 73,816 Shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 100.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,816 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.08% of H & R Block worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H & R Block in the 4th quarter worth about $9,367,110,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,505,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645,697 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of H & R Block in the 4th quarter worth about $51,060,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,085,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,201,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,694,000 after acquiring an additional 920,195 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

H & R Block stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. H & R Block Inc has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $29.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.82.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $519.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.12 million. H & R Block had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 416.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that H & R Block Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

