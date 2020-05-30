UBS Group AG Raises Stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 231.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,052 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.12% of CVR Energy worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CVR Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,181,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 11,944 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 224.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 22,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

CVI stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.99. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $55.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.77.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 3.20%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVI. Goldman Sachs Group cut CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Scotiabank upgraded CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CVR Energy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on CVR Energy from $40.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CVR Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

