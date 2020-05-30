UBS Group AG Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,230 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,361 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.07% of Community Bank System worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth $33,498,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter valued at $4,461,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Community Bank System by 57.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 13,947 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Community Bank System by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Community Bank System by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,635,000 after buying an additional 18,122 shares during the period. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson bought 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,585.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at $56,530.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott Allen Kingsley sold 5,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $306,019.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,040.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,503 shares of company stock valued at $776,464. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Hovde Group downgraded Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $60.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Community Bank System, Inc. has a one year low of $47.01 and a one year high of $72.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.74 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 26.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.85%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

