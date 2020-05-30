World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its stake in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 57.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 110,485 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.13% of World Fuel Services worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in World Fuel Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in World Fuel Services by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in World Fuel Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in World Fuel Services by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,352,000 after buying an additional 48,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in World Fuel Services by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 356,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,464,000 after buying an additional 23,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INT opened at $25.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.76 and a 200 day moving average of $33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.68. World Fuel Services Corp has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $44.37.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that World Fuel Services Corp will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Fuel Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is presently 14.34%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of World Fuel Services in a report on Friday, February 28th.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

