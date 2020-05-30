UBS Group AG Buys 3,481 Shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Orser Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,039,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,776,000 after acquiring an additional 61,654 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 304,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,719,000 after buying an additional 36,646 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 405.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 269,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,298,000 after buying an additional 216,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

TRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.22.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $67.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.11 and its 200 day moving average is $71.81. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $82.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 117.83%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

