BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,925,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 54,289 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Meridian Bancorp worth $44,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,233,545 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,872,000 after purchasing an additional 156,501 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,593 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,511,000 after acquiring an additional 42,699 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,022 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,806,000 after acquiring an additional 19,448 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 258.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 669,912 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,459,000 after acquiring an additional 483,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 436,731 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 15,203 shares during the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meridian Bancorp alerts:

EBSB opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $633.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Meridian Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $20.86.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $44.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.94 million. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 23.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Meridian Bancorp Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EBSB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Meridian Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meridian Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Meridian Bancorp Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.