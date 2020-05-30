BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,256,916 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,779 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Open Text worth $43,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OTEX. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Open Text during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Open Text by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Open Text by 212.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTEX opened at $41.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 0.70. Open Text Corp has a twelve month low of $29.11 and a twelve month high of $47.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.48.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $814.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.47 million. Open Text had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 7.09%. Open Text’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Open Text Corp will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1746 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OTEX. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Open Text from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Open Text currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

