BlackRock Inc. Sells 253,904 Shares of Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,434,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,904 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.31% of Delphi Technologies worth $43,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Delphi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Delphi Technologies by 512.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Delphi Technologies by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Delphi Technologies by 23.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Delphi Technologies by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delphi Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

Shares of DLPH stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average is $11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. Delphi Technologies PLC has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $20.84.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.75 million. Delphi Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 37.95%. Delphi Technologies’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Delphi Technologies PLC will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delphi Technologies Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Delphi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delphi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.