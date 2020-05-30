BlackRock Inc. Has $43.57 Million Stock Position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,320,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 55,972 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.90% of Ennis worth $43,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ennis during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ennis during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Ennis during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Ennis by 8,519.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Ennis by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EBF opened at $17.80 on Friday. Ennis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $22.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $487.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.48.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Ennis had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $106.70 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Ennis’s payout ratio is presently 61.22%.

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360 Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Curtis Business Forms, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, and Hayes Graphics brand names.

