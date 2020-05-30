BlackRock Inc. Acquires 36,774 Shares of Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,394,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,774 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.35% of Gorman-Rupp worth $43,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after acquiring an additional 36,484 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 11,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSE GRC opened at $30.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $805.92 million, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.69. Gorman-Rupp Co has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.30.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $91.67 million during the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 8.67%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.