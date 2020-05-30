BlackRock Inc. Sells 104,412 Shares of Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,236,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,412 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.77% of Newmark Group worth $43,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NMRK. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,444,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,631,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Newmark Group by 304.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,380,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,573,000 after buying an additional 1,039,214 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,668,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Newmark Group by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,819,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,938,000 after buying an additional 621,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Newmark Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Newmark Group from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Newmark Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.35 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.48.

NMRK stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.69. Newmark Group Inc has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.02.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $483.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.27 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 4.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newmark Group Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.47%.

Newmark Group Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.