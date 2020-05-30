BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,029,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,968,414 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $43,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Wipro during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Wipro by 208.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 75,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 51,387 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wipro in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Wipro in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Wipro by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 130,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 10,532 shares in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Wipro in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.86.

NYSE:WIT opened at $3.31 on Friday. Wipro Limited has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $4.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 15.95%. Equities analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

