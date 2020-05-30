Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,087,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 127,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.76% of Portola Pharmaceuticals worth $43,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTLA. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 581.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 864,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,643,000 after purchasing an additional 737,656 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,126,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,981,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,249,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,108,000 after purchasing an additional 390,131 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PTLA. Citigroup cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. William Blair downgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PTLA opened at $17.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.76. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.16.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $26.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.88 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 267.86% and a negative net margin of 232.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

